Spotify will alert you to new music with sponsored pop-ups

Until now, Spotify has offered recommendations of new music to its users through the pop-ups, based on their listening tastes as well as the insights of its curation team. The test will take place in the US, and you'll still only see recommendations for artists you follow or listen to regularly.

Sure, there might be less chance that you miss out on a new album from one of your favorite bands until you hear about it elsewhere weeks after release, but the pop-ups might get irritating if you see them more often than before. You'll be able to turn them off completely or for a particular artist (say, one who drops mixtapes regularly), but only if you're a Premium subscriber.