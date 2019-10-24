Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Spotify

Spotify will alert you to new music with sponsored pop-ups

Artists will have another way to promote their latest tunes during this test.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spotify

Spotify is testing another way for artists to promote their music, but it's one that might annoy users. Artists and their teams will be able to sponsor the Brand New Music for You pop-ups in the mobile apps to let fans know about music they just released.

Until now, Spotify has offered recommendations of new music to its users through the pop-ups, based on their listening tastes as well as the insights of its curation team. The test will take place in the US, and you'll still only see recommendations for artists you follow or listen to regularly.

Sure, there might be less chance that you miss out on a new album from one of your favorite bands until you hear about it elsewhere weeks after release, but the pop-ups might get irritating if you see them more often than before. You'll be able to turn them off completely or for a particular artist (say, one who drops mixtapes regularly), but only if you're a Premium subscriber.

Source: Spotify
In this article: ads, artists, av, entertainment, music, services, spotify
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

View
Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

View
Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

View
Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

View
Panasonic's S1H is the first mirrorless camera approved by Netflix

Panasonic's S1H is the first mirrorless camera approved by Netflix

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr