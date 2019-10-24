TCL's 2018 6-Series 4K TV goes on sale this weekend for $399

TCL only recently introduced its new 6-Series and 8-Series 4K TVs for 2019, but their predecessors were among the most well-reviewed and highly rated TVs last year. The new 6-Series TVs add quantum dots to the mix, and start at $599 for a 55-inch version. However, there's still some of the 2018-era TVs to clear out, and TCL has announced that Best Buy will sell the 55-inch version for just $399.

The sale starts at 2 AM ET on Friday morning and will run through Sunday night, or as long as supplies last. These 4K TVs bring excellent picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and the Roku smart TV platform, however as The Wirecutter noted in a recent updates, there have been some complaints about color uniformity and lip sync issues when using HDMI-ARC. Still, it's hard to find a TV this good at that price, so think hard -- the sale starts in just a few hours.