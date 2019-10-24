Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Naughty Dog
'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

It's only been a month since Sony and Naughty Dog announced a February 2020 release date.
Nathan Ingraham
5h ago in AV
Naughty Dog

Just one month ago, Sony and Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us Part II would arrive on February 21st, 2020. At an event where we got to play the game for the first time, Naughty Dog stressed that it had been silent for months because it didn't want to talk or show off the game until they were confident in its release schedule. But here we are, a month later, and it sounds like the game will be delayed. Jason Schreier at Kotaku just published a story saying that two independent sources have confirmed Part II would be delayed until the spring. Sony has since confirmed the earlier report, saying that the game will launch on May 29th, 2020.

Given all the hype around last month's event, it's a little surprising that Sony or Naughty Dog have already decided to turn around and put the brakes on the launch. That said, delays like this aren't uncommon whatsoever in the industry. Indeed, Naughty Dog's own Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was pushed back multiple times before it arrived in May of 2016. Probably in large part because of those multiple delays, Naughty Dog was much quieter about work on The Last of Us Part II -- prior to the release date announcement and trailer last month, Naughty Dog hadn't shown anything new about the game since E3 2018.

Update, 12:05PM ET: Sony and Naughty Dog have confirmed The Last of Us Part II will now launch on May 29th, 2020.

Source: Kotaku, Sony
In this article: av, delay, gaming, naughty dog, playstation 4, ps4, sony, the last of us, the last of us part II
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
