'The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020 (updated)

Given all the hype around last month's event, it's a little surprising that Sony or Naughty Dog have already decided to turn around and put the brakes on the launch. That said, delays like this aren't uncommon whatsoever in the industry. Indeed, Naughty Dog's own Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was pushed back multiple times before it arrived in May of 2016. Probably in large part because of those multiple delays, Naughty Dog was much quieter about work on The Last of Us Part II -- prior to the release date announcement and trailer last month, Naughty Dog hadn't shown anything new about the game since E3 2018.

Update, 12:05PM ET: Sony and Naughty Dog have confirmed The Last of Us Part II will now launch on May 29th, 2020.