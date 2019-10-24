The Morning After: Google claims 'quantum supremacy'

Congratulations! What does that mean?Google says it's achieved quantum supremacy

Google is standing by its claim that it's achieved quantum supremacy -- marking a major milestone in computing research. Word of the breakthrough leaked in September, and despite dispute from some competitors, scientific journal Nature has now published Google's research paper.

The paper explains how its 53-bit quantum computer -- named Sycamore -- took just 200 seconds to perform a calculation that would have taken the world's fastest supercomputer 10,000 years. According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, "We can think about today's news in the context of building the first rocket that successfully left Earth's gravity to touch the edge of space." The only problem? Whether you think it qualifies for the title or not, the feat has no practical use -- yet.

More flexible phones.Huawei will finally release its $2,400 Mate X phone on November 15th

After multiple delays, Huawei's foldable Mate X is nearly ready for launch -- but only in its homeland. Huawei is launching the phone in China on November 15th for ¥16,999, or roughly $2,400. And you thought the Galaxy Fold was pricey.

Get ready for a new flagship DSLR from Canon.Canon's EOS 1D X Mark III will be a technological tour de force

Canon has announced the development of its next flagship professional DSLR, the EOS-1D X Mark III. It will hit shooting speeds of up to 16 fps with autofocus through the optical viewfinder (mechanical shutter) and 20 fps in live view mode (mechanical or electronic shutter). Along with JPEG and RAW files, users will get a new type of format called 10-bit HEIF (high efficiency image file), with more dynamic range and a wider color palette than JPEG. It's an option that's much more compact than RAW, but easier to edit than JPEG.

This is also meant to be the most video-capable EOS camera ever, with new algorithms and AI tech improving autofocus. What we don't know yet is when it'll arrive and how much it'll cost.

If you dare.Watch the first teaser for Netflix's CG 'Ghost in the Shell' series

A word of warning: If you have fond memories of Mamoru Oshii's two Ghost in the Shell movies, you may want to avert your eyes. Of several anime trailers Netflix released Wednesday, the one for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is the only one that has nearly as many dislikes on YouTube as it does likes. A lot of that has to do with the 3DCG animation style on display in the trailer, which, it's fair to say, fans have responded to divisively.

A big free update, Wastelanders, has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2020.Bethesda hopes you'll pay $100 a year for private 'Fallout 76' worlds

The developer has launched a Fallout 1st subscription that offers a few exclusive conveniences and other perks for $100 per year or $13 per month. Most notably, 1st members can create private worlds for them and up to seven other people. You don't have to worry that a troublemaker will come in and ruin your experience, in other words.

