Twitter says it's better at spotting abusive tweets than users

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey first said the company planned to take a more proactive role in policing its platform last September. The promise came out of a House committee hearing in which Dorsey was asked why it took the company more than five hours to remove an abusive tweet aimed at Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain. And while these latest metrics from Twitter show promise, they don't provide a picture of how much work the company has left to do. For example, the company has yet to detail exactly just how much abuse occurs on its platform.