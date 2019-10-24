Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Invision for Microsoft
save
Save
share

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra is Blizzard's new GM

He'll also be an executive vice-president at a publisher in the midst of a PR fiasco.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11h ago in Business
Comments
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Invision for Microsoft

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra has revealed his next role: he's joining Blizzard as executive vice-president and general manager. He'll step into the job just after Blizzcon, which takes place next weekend.

Ybarra had been at Microsoft for 20 years. He was corporate vice president of Xbox Live, Game Pass and Mixer (whose co-founders also recently left Microsoft).

He's making the move while Blizzard is in the midst of a public relations firestorm. The controversy started when it suspended a Hearthstone pro who pledged support for Hong Kong protests in a postgame interview earlier this month. Ybarra departed Microsoft just after that contentious situation erupted.

Via: Gamasutra
Source: Mike Ybarra (Twitter)
In this article: activision blizzard, activisionblizzard, blizzard, business, gaming, microsoft, mike ybarra, mikeybarra, xbox
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
92 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

View
Apple's former insider trading watchdog indicted for... insider trading

Apple's former insider trading watchdog indicted for... insider trading

View
SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr