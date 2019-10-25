Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

ARM will continue supplying Huawei with mobile chip designs

It's "non-US origin" tech that don't violate US restrictions, ARM said.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
4h ago in Mobile
Comments
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ARM will keep supplying Huawei with its chip designs at least through the next generation, the company said. That's a reversal from earlier this year, when ARM had reportedly notified personnel to halt all dealings with the Chinese company. "ARM can provide support to HiSilicon for the Armv8-A architecture, as well as the next generation of that architecture, following a comprehensive review of both architectures, which have been determined to be of non-U.S. origin," the company told Engadget in a statement.

ARM, purchased by Japan's Softbank for $32 billion back in 2016, was forced to halt its business with Huawei after the US effectively forbade US companies from dealing with it. Last month, Huawei was forced to release the Mate 30 Pro without Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube and other key Google services. However, it was able to find alternative suppliers for other components and makes its own Kirin 990 mobile processor for the Mate 30 using ARM's design architecture.

Losing access to ARM's designs would be "an insurmountable obstacle for Huawei," an analyst told Engadget earlier this year. Now, it looks like the company (and it's chip divison, HiSilicon) will be fine in that regard, at least for now. While ARM said that its Armv8-A and next-gen architecture are of UK origin, it's not clear if any designs beyond that would be approved.

"Arm is actively communicating with department officials regarding any support of our partner HiSilicon, and we remain confident we are operating within the parameters of those guidelines," it said.

As it stands now, Huawei is doing just fine without Google's services, having increased revenue despite the sanctions. It's no doubt hoping that relations between China and the US will warm up, but that's looking pretty hopeless at the moment.

Coverage: Reuters
In this article: ARM, Design, gear, HiSilicon, Huawei, Kirin, mobile, Processor
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
94 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple's latest MacBook Air is on sale for $900

Apple's latest MacBook Air is on sale for $900

View
Users share what makes the Google Nest Hub great

Users share what makes the Google Nest Hub great

View
Sony could sell off PlayStation Vue to escape the TV streaming game

Sony could sell off PlayStation Vue to escape the TV streaming game

View
How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

View
Go on a digital detox with the Paper Phone app

Go on a digital detox with the Paper Phone app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr