'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

I won't spoil too much of Damage Control here, but I can say it involves plenty of robot blasting, superhero banter and huge set pieces. It was a smart move to go with hand gestures, instead of guns, since it made me feel like I was actually belong fighting beside the Avengers. The experience also makes some fine use of scale. At one point, I was miniaturized alongside Ant-Man and some giant popcorn as the scent of freshly popped kernels fills the room. Eventually, I encountered a super-sized version of Ultron for the finale. While you could just show those scenes on a 2D screen, it's a completely different thing being confronted with huge objects in VR, where you actually feel like a giant robot is looming above you.

As a multi-player experience, Damage Control is yet another great example of The Void's strategy, which emphasizes going through a scenario with other people in the same room. Whereas most VR games are solo affairs, The Void's have you building up a unique sense of comradery with your teammates. I couldn't really tell if my companions were huge Avengers fans, but they clearly had fun taking on evil robots. We organically came up with attack strategies as Ultron's minions filled the room, and supported each other as we figured out where to go next. It's the sort of communal experience that truly sells VR's potential as a new interactive medium.

At its best, Avengers Damage Control feels like you're taking part in a large-scale superhero battle. And while it's not technically a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it still feels like it belongs there. The only major downside is that it'll cost you $40 a pop. That's twice the price of a 3D IMAX ticket in New York City, and for many it might not be worth it for a 15-minute experience. You'll be able to play Avengers Damage Control at Void locations in NYC, Atlanta, Santa Monica and elsewhere for a limited time.