Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Here's everything you need for your new Pixel 4

Cases, earbuds and more.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Sponsored Links

After months of leaks, Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL are finally available in stores. Touted as Android's answer to iPhones, there are already a healthy number of Pixel accessories to choose from. Here are some of our picks to get you started.

CASES

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are encased in a treated-aluminum frame, which makes them less slippery than before. But with their glass backs, you'll probably still want to keep them safe from knocks and scratches and the occasional accidental drop.

Google Pixel 4 Case

Google

The most obvious choice for a case is Google's own; after all, it's easy to add it to the cart as you're checking out your Pixel. Thankfully, the company's latest array of cases are pretty attractive. They're made out of a soft knit fabric material, which is reminiscent of Google's Home hardware and come in a variety of eye-catching colors. A soft microfiber lining on the inside acts as a cushion, and the fabric itself is durable and easy to clean.

Google Pixel 4 Case - $40

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Spigen Liquid Crystal

The Pixel 4 and 4XL come in black, white and a pretty pink coral (which Google calls "Oh So Orange"), so you might want a clear case to show it off. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is made out of a flexible material that protects your phone from the occasional nick and scratch and it offers extra grip. Plus, it's only $15 (currently $10 on Amazon), which makes it one of the more affordable cases out there.

Spigen Liquid Crystal on Amazon - $10

Snakehive Vintage Chestnut Brown Leather

Snakehive Vintage Leather Case

For those who like wallet cases, these leather ones from Snakehive could be splurge-worthy. Each case is handmade from European full-grain Nubuck leather, has three credit card slots, a larger pocket for paper money, plus a magnetic clasp that holds it all together. The leather varies from wallet to wallet and will also naturally change its patina over time, which means no two Snakehive leather wallets will look exactly the same.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Case - $37 (pre-order)

EARBUDS

Since the Pixel 4 and 4XL don't have 3.5mm headset jacks, you might want to consider either wireless earbuds or USB-C alternatives. In general, we recommend wireless earbuds so you have the USB-C port free for charging purposes, but for those who'd rather not have another gadget to juice, we've listed a USB-C option as an alternative.

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t

One of our favorite true wireless earbuds of the past year was the Jabra Elite 65t, which is why we're glad when we saw Jabra come out with a successor: the Elite 75t. They're smaller this time around, and offer 50 percent more battery life. They also pack a noise- and wind-reducing algorithm for better calls, one-touch access to your phone's voice assistant and there's an app that lets you make EQ adjustments. The Elite 75t is also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, so no worries if you get them caught in the rain. Though you'll have to wait until they hit the shelves in mid-November (11/12).

Alternatively, you can also opt for the Sony WF-1000XM3, which is our top choice for true wireless earbuds, with excellent audio quality and active noise cancellation. However, they do cost a little more money at $230. If you'd rather go for a budget alternative, the Skullcandy Indy are only $80 each ($70 on Amazon), but the sound is not quite as impressive.

Jabra Elite 75t on Amazon - $200
WF-1000XM3 at BestBuy - $230
Buy Skullcandy Indy on Amazon - $70

AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 USB-C earphones

AIAIAI Pipe 2.0

The AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 are a decent and affordable pair of USB-C earbuds that are also pretty stylish. They come with seven different ear tips in a variety of colors and sizes. They're also designated with the "Made for Google" label, which means they should work just fine with Google Assistant.

If you'd rather spend a little less, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets are a little cheaper at $25 and have pretty good reviews as well. They have an advanced internal DAC for high-res audio support and tangle-free flat-wire cables made with Karbon fiber.

AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 on Google - $40
OnePlus Type-C Bullets on - $25

BATTERY PACKS

TravelCard Charger

TravelCard charger

Not all battery packs have to be big and bulky, sometimes all you need is something thin and lightweight to give your phone a boost at the end of the day. The TravelCard Charger is exactly that and is small enough to fit in your purse or pocket without weighing you down. With only 1,500 mAh of power, it won't charge your phone up all the way, but it's perfect for emergency situations when all you need is just enough juice to call a cab home. Just be sure to pick the USB-C option if you're using it with the Pixel 4.

TravelCard Charger - $29

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD

Anker Powercore 10000 PD

If you're traveling and constantly on the move, then carrying a heavy-duty battery pack isn't a bad idea. One particular model that we recommend is the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. Packing 10,000 mAh, it has enough juice to charge your Pixel 4 and 4XL several times over. It also has USB-C Power Delivery, which supports charging up to 18 Watts. That means much faster charging of not only your phone, but also the battery pack itself.

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD on Amazon - $46

WIRELESS CHARGERS

Anker PowerWave 15W

Anker PowerWave 15W

One of the biggest benefits of the Pixel 4 and 4XL over its predecessors is that it supports fast charging (up to 11 Watts) with any third-party wireless Qi charger, as long as it's EPP (Extended Power Profile) compliant. The Anker PowerWave 15W fits that bill perfectly, and it can actually charge up to 15 Watts, which is more than the Pixel 4 and 4XL need (that just makes it more future proof). It has an anti-slip surface to keep your phone from sliding off, and it can charge through cases that are up to 5mm thick.

Anker PowerWave 15W on Amazon - $42

Google Pixel Stand

Google Pixel Stand

The Pixel Stand is definitely pricier than a lot of other wireless chargers, but it also has that signature Google look to go along with your new Pixel. Plus, it offers a few additional features. When docked in the Pixel Stand, your phone will essentially turn into a mini smart display, complete with a slideshow mode and a sunrise alarm with ambient lighting. If you have a Nest Hello video doorbell, you'll be able to see who's at your front door that much quicker too.

Google Pixel Stand - $80
In this article: gear, google, mobile, pixel 4
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best smart outdoor lighting for backyards, pathways and more

The best smart outdoor lighting for backyards, pathways and more

View
Apple's latest MacBook Air is on sale for $900

Apple's latest MacBook Air is on sale for $900

View
Users share what makes the Google Nest Hub great

Users share what makes the Google Nest Hub great

View
Sony could sell off PlayStation Vue to escape the TV streaming game

Sony could sell off PlayStation Vue to escape the TV streaming game

View
How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr