Here's everything you need for your new Pixel 4

Spigen Liquid Crystal on Amazon - $10

Snakehive Vintage Chestnut Brown Leather

For those who like wallet cases, these leather ones from Snakehive could be splurge-worthy. Each case is handmade from European full-grain Nubuck leather, has three credit card slots, a larger pocket for paper money, plus a magnetic clasp that holds it all together. The leather varies from wallet to wallet and will also naturally change its patina over time, which means no two Snakehive leather wallets will look exactly the same.

EARBUDS

Since the Pixel 4 and 4XL don't have 3.5mm headset jacks, you might want to consider either wireless earbuds or USB-C alternatives. In general, we recommend wireless earbuds so you have the USB-C port free for charging purposes, but for those who'd rather not have another gadget to juice, we've listed a USB-C option as an alternative.

Jabra Elite 75t

One of our favorite true wireless earbuds of the past year was the Jabra Elite 65t, which is why we're glad when we saw Jabra come out with a successor: the Elite 75t. They're smaller this time around, and offer 50 percent more battery life. They also pack a noise- and wind-reducing algorithm for better calls, one-touch access to your phone's voice assistant and there's an app that lets you make EQ adjustments. The Elite 75t is also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, so no worries if you get them caught in the rain. Though you'll have to wait until they hit the shelves in mid-November (11/12).

Alternatively, you can also opt for the Sony WF-1000XM3, which is our top choice for true wireless earbuds, with excellent audio quality and active noise cancellation. However, they do cost a little more money at $230. If you'd rather go for a budget alternative, the Skullcandy Indy are only $80 each ($70 on Amazon), but the sound is not quite as impressive.

AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 USB-C earphones

The AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 are a decent and affordable pair of USB-C earbuds that are also pretty stylish. They come with seven different ear tips in a variety of colors and sizes. They're also designated with the "Made for Google" label, which means they should work just fine with Google Assistant.

If you'd rather spend a little less, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets are a little cheaper at $25 and have pretty good reviews as well. They have an advanced internal DAC for high-res audio support and tangle-free flat-wire cables made with Karbon fiber.

BATTERY PACKS

TravelCard Charger

Not all battery packs have to be big and bulky, sometimes all you need is something thin and lightweight to give your phone a boost at the end of the day. The TravelCard Charger is exactly that and is small enough to fit in your purse or pocket without weighing you down. With only 1,500 mAh of power, it won't charge your phone up all the way, but it's perfect for emergency situations when all you need is just enough juice to call a cab home. Just be sure to pick the USB-C option if you're using it with the Pixel 4.

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD

If you're traveling and constantly on the move, then carrying a heavy-duty battery pack isn't a bad idea. One particular model that we recommend is the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. Packing 10,000 mAh, it has enough juice to charge your Pixel 4 and 4XL several times over. It also has USB-C Power Delivery, which supports charging up to 18 Watts. That means much faster charging of not only your phone, but also the battery pack itself.

WIRELESS CHARGERS

Anker PowerWave 15W

One of the biggest benefits of the Pixel 4 and 4XL over its predecessors is that it supports fast charging (up to 11 Watts) with any third-party wireless Qi charger, as long as it's EPP (Extended Power Profile) compliant. The Anker PowerWave 15W fits that bill perfectly, and it can actually charge up to 15 Watts, which is more than the Pixel 4 and 4XL need (that just makes it more future proof). It has an anti-slip surface to keep your phone from sliding off, and it can charge through cases that are up to 5mm thick.

Google Pixel Stand

The Pixel Stand is definitely pricier than a lot of other wireless chargers, but it also has that signature Google look to go along with your new Pixel. Plus, it offers a few additional features. When docked in the Pixel Stand, your phone will essentially turn into a mini smart display, complete with a slideshow mode and a sunrise alarm with ambient lighting. If you have a Nest Hello video doorbell, you'll be able to see who's at your front door that much quicker too.