Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Petroglyph Games/Lemon Sky Studios/EA
save
Save
share

'Command & Conquer' remaster is shaping up to be a huge visual upgrade

You can even switch between original and remastered graphics on the fly.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Petroglyph Games/Lemon Sky Studios/EA

Sponsored Links

Petroglyph, Lemon Sky and EA are finally ready to offer a glimpse at the Command & Conquer remaster, and it's evident the game won't veer far from its roots. A newly-posted first peek at the real-time strategy game shows that it really is just the original 2D title redone with high-resolution artwork. Lemon Sky re-modeled the visuals as closely as possible, and lined it up frame-by-frame with the original. You can even switch between the original and remastered graphics with a key press when you're playing campaign missions -- it's like taking your glasses off for a brief moment.

The extra detail will look good on your 4K display, of course, but it'll also allow you to zoom in to appreciate the detail as your commando destroys a building.

There's still no release date for any of the remastered C&C games (which will include Red Alert), so you'll have to be patient. From early indications, though, this will be closer to the game you pictured in your head circa 1995 than an attempt to please present-day gamers with modern mechanics. This might not please people hoping for a truly new (and good) sequel, but veteran RTS players could be happy.

Via: Rock Paper Shotgun
Source: EA
In this article: av, command and conquer, ea, games, gaming, lemon sky, lemon sky studios, personal computing, personalcomputing, petroglyph games, real-time strategy, remaster, remastered, video, video games, westwood, westwood studios
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

View
Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

View
'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

View
Here's everything you need for your new Pixel 4

Here's everything you need for your new Pixel 4

View
Jaguar's 'first' all-electric hypercar exists only on your PS4

Jaguar's 'first' all-electric hypercar exists only on your PS4

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr