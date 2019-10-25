New Disney+ talk show will be hosted by a Jim Henson alien puppet

Disney+ unscripted originals VR Dan Silver said:

"Disney has a long history of giving audiences a glimpse at faraway lands and bringing new talent into the spotlight. We believe Ned is next in line. We're lucky to have the talents of the Jim Henson Co. and the folks at Marwar Junction Productions helping Ned, Cornelius, BETI and the Clods to execute and fully realize their vision. And I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Ned for promising to entertain us, rather than destroy us all."

Aside from Ned and Cornelius, the show, which is broadcast from the bridge of their alien ship, will also feature their artificial intelligence BETI and an army of cloned living objects of destruction or CLODS. Disney originally planned a Muppets reboot for its streaming service until the company shelved it following creative differences with the artists involved. This isn't the Muppets, but hey, it sounds fun. Earth to Ned doesn't have a premiere date yet, but Disney+ itself will be available starting on November 12th.