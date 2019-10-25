Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney+
save
Save
share

New Disney+ talk show will be hosted by a Jim Henson alien puppet

Ned, the alien, will interview real-life celebrities.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
6h ago in Internet
Comments
131 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Disney+

Disney+ has added a new talk show entitled Earth to Ned to its lineup of non-scripted originals -- and it's hosted by a blue alien and his lieutenant. A blue Jim Henson puppet alien named Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, to be exact, who were sent to our planet to scout for an invasion. The story is that the duo became obsessed with pop culture while investigating Earth and started abducting bringing real-life celebrity guests to their ship hidden deep underground in hopes of producing the ultimate late-night talk show.

Disney+ unscripted originals VR Dan Silver said:

"Disney has a long history of giving audiences a glimpse at faraway lands and bringing new talent into the spotlight. We believe Ned is next in line. We're lucky to have the talents of the Jim Henson Co. and the folks at Marwar Junction Productions helping Ned, Cornelius, BETI and the Clods to execute and fully realize their vision. And I'd be remiss if I didn't thank Ned for promising to entertain us, rather than destroy us all."

Aside from Ned and Cornelius, the show, which is broadcast from the bridge of their alien ship, will also feature their artificial intelligence BETI and an army of cloned living objects of destruction or CLODS. Disney originally planned a Muppets reboot for its streaming service until the company shelved it following creative differences with the artists involved. This isn't the Muppets, but hey, it sounds fun. Earth to Ned doesn't have a premiere date yet, but Disney+ itself will be available starting on November 12th.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
In this article: Disney+, entertainment, internet, Jim Henson
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
131 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Leaked audio captures Sundar Pichai discussing leaks at Google

Leaked audio captures Sundar Pichai discussing leaks at Google

View
Positive Grid's Spark amp helps you learn and jam to your favorite songs

Positive Grid's Spark amp helps you learn and jam to your favorite songs

View
DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

View
Tesla unveils its easier to install Solar Roof

Tesla unveils its easier to install Solar Roof

View
Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr