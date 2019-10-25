Latest in Gear

    The Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Pixel 4, Surface Pro 7 and more!

    Here's what we think of the fall gadget season.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    2h ago in Gadgetry
    This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into some of our latest reviews: Google's Pixel 4, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7, HTC's Vive Cosmos and Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1. Can Google still deliver a flagship smartphone? Is the Pro 7 just a ho-hum refresh? Take a listen!

    Stream the show below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Terrence O'Brien

