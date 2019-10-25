Google has a '.new' shortcut for creating Calendar events

Here's where it gets even more useful: if you have to add events to more than one account, you can easily do so without having to switch profiles first. Just type "cal.new" or "meeting.new" and add a number at the end. Typing in "cal.new/1/," for instance, will let you create an event for the first account you're logged into, while "cal.new/2/" will save the event in your second account, and so on and so forth. As 9to5Google notes, the tech giant introduced the ability to create files in multiple accounts using shortcuts back in July. It makes sense that the latest addition has that ability from the get-go.

We've got some .new(s) for you: You can now create a new event right from your browser ↓ pic.twitter.com/mJQ8YwW5CA — Google Calendar (@googlecalendar) October 24, 2019