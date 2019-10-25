Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Special Projects
save
Save
share

Go on a digital detox with the Paper Phone app

Print the essential contents of your phone on dead trees.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Special Projects

It feels like you're never far from your phone these days, and while having the entire accumulated knowledge of the world in your pocket is certainly useful, being constantly connected can also be a source of anxiety and stress. Enter Paper Phone, an Android app which wants to help your digital detox by using that most old fashioned of technologies, paper.

The app is designed for "people [who] feel that they spend too much time on their phones and struggle to find a balance with technology," according to the developers. It offers a break from screen time by printing a personal booklet of information from users' phones that they need for the day, like contact information, maps, and meetings. It can also print "paper apps" for recipes, phrasebooks or notes.

Once installed, the app guides users through the process of exporting their selected information and either printing it or saving it as a PDF. Then the content is printed into a foldable booklet for carrying around during the day.

The project is part of the Experiments with Google collection, a showcase of innovative projects and apps running on Google products like Chrome and Android or using third-party platforms like Unity.

The printing app comes on the heels of five new Google apps which aim to rein in screen time. With increasing public concern about the amount of time we spent on our devices, especially in the case of children, many people are looking for ways to cut down their dependence on phones and other gadgets.

Paper Phone may not be a hugely practical option for regular use, but it does provide a fun and engaging way to step away from the smartphone for a day or two. It is available for download for free from the Google Play Store now.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Play Store
In this article: digital detox, entertainment, mobile, paper phone, special projects
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

How a Harvard class project changed barbecue

View
Sling TV lets you watch TV on your Android device's browser

Sling TV lets you watch TV on your Android device's browser

View
ARM will continue supplying Huawei with mobile chip designs

ARM will continue supplying Huawei with mobile chip designs

View
Google has a '.new' shortcut for creating Calendar events

Google has a '.new' shortcut for creating Calendar events

View
Crash investigators fault 737 Max's design and approval process

Crash investigators fault 737 Max's design and approval process

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr