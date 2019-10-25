Go on a digital detox with the Paper Phone app

The app is designed for "people [who] feel that they spend too much time on their phones and struggle to find a balance with technology," according to the developers. It offers a break from screen time by printing a personal booklet of information from users' phones that they need for the day, like contact information, maps, and meetings. It can also print "paper apps" for recipes, phrasebooks or notes.

Once installed, the app guides users through the process of exporting their selected information and either printing it or saving it as a PDF. Then the content is printed into a foldable booklet for carrying around during the day.

The project is part of the Experiments with Google collection, a showcase of innovative projects and apps running on Google products like Chrome and Android or using third-party platforms like Unity.

The printing app comes on the heels of five new Google apps which aim to rein in screen time. With increasing public concern about the amount of time we spent on our devices, especially in the case of children, many people are looking for ways to cut down their dependence on phones and other gadgets.

Paper Phone may not be a hugely practical option for regular use, but it does provide a fun and engaging way to step away from the smartphone for a day or two. It is available for download for free from the Google Play Store now.