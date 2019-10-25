Latest in Entertainment

Sling TV lets you watch TV on your Android device's browser

Watch on Android without downloading an app.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Services
Cord-cutters who have opted for a Sling TV package now have even more ways to watch their content.

The service has expanded its in-browser support to cover Chrome for Android in addition to the Sling Android app. Users can now view content on their Android device without the need to download an app. The service has worked on Chrome for desktop since 2017, but this is the first time it's been available on mobile Chrome.

Sling TV has added support for other platforms recently as well, including Apple's Safari browser, Android TV, Fire TV and the Oculus Go.

To stream Sling TV content through a browser, Android users need to have Chrome version 56 or later. They can visit sling.com to sign in and stream either live or on-demand content.

In this article: android, chrome, entertainment, services, sling tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
