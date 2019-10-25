Square enables free stock trades using Cash App

Introducing #CashAppInvesting. Now you can instantly buy stock in your favorite companies with as little as $1 with Cash App. 📈 pic.twitter.com/H5vEsqEPKX — Cash App (@CashApp) October 24, 2019

The company told The Verge that it won't charge users for buying stocks, thereby making it a Robinhood competitor. Square co-founder Jack Dorsey said the feature can make "buying stocks and building wealth accessible to more people." The feature is making its way to all users "soon," and the company is advising everyone interested to keep checking their application. Square has also released a simple guide to help those who don't have experience with stocks get started, warning people that investing is risky and that they need to be patient.