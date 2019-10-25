Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tyler Lizenby/CNET
save
Save
share

TCL’s tri-fold prototype phone folds in thirds like an accordion

Unfortunately, it doesn't have a name, timeline or a working screen.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
5h ago in Mobile
Comments
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Now that we have phones that fold in half, companies are starting to imagine phones that fold in thirds. In January, Xiaomi teased a concept phone that folds on both sides. This week, CNET got its hands on another concept by TCL. This one starts as a ten-inch tablet and has dual hinges that fold in opposite directions like an accordion.

As CNET points out, it ends up looking something like a Z or a taco holder. You can also fold all of the screens together so you have a form factor that looks more like the phones we're used to, only it's a thick stack of screens.

While it's great to see companies experimenting with new form factors, don't expect this phone to be available any time soon. It doesn't have a name, projected release date or even a working screen. If and when those things fall into place, the tri-fold phone will face challenges that bi-fold phones have run into, mainly how to protect the display as the device folds repeatedly.

Source: CNET
In this article: butterfly hinge, concept, design, display, dragonhinge, dual hinge, foldable phone, folding, gear, mobile, phone, smartphone, tablet, tcl, tri-fold
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

Sen. Schumer proposes a $454 billion electric vehicle trade-up program

View
'Command & Conquer' remaster is shaping up to be a huge visual upgrade

'Command & Conquer' remaster is shaping up to be a huge visual upgrade

View
The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

View
Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

Hyundai will offer free self-driving rides in Irvine, California

View
'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

'Avengers Damage Control' is the ideal VR follow-up to 'Endgame'

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr