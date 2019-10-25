The Morning After: Naughty Dog delays 'The Last of Us Part II'

Google's latest Chromebook is less ambitious but more successful.Pixelbook Go review

The Pixelbook Go is much easier to evaluate than either the first Pixelbook or the Pixel Slate. It's a standard, familiar, almost boring laptop. But instead of figuring out if Chrome OS works on a convertible tablet or if you're willing to spend $1,000 on a premium laptop, you could just pick the straightforward, no-frills Go. An unimpressive 1080p display is balanced out by its excellent keyboard, good performance and long battery life.

According to the team, the only option was to 'compromise our vision.''The Last of Us Part II' is delayed until May 29th, 2020

It was only a month ago that Sony announced a February release date for the follow-up to its 2013 hit The Last of Us. Now, the company has confirmed a leak by Kotaku, announcing the sequel is delayed a few months to May 2020. According to director Neil Drunkmann, "We realized we simply didn't have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality."

Only the GTI and R are coming to the US.Volkswagen unveils the next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

There will be three mild-hybrid versions of the Golf with a 48V lithium-ion battery and two plug-in hybrids -- unfortunately, none of them are scheduled for release in the US. The plugins will sport a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery, which Volkswagen says will last about 60 kilometers (37 miles). An 8.25-inch or optional 10-inch display houses the infotainment system, which will support Alexa for voice-activated control, and it will ship with V2X technology built-in.

An Android app will launch next year.AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

The big four wireless carriers in the US -- AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon (parent company of Engadget) -- have announced their Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative. It's a joint venture that they promise will "Create a single seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers, both in the US and globally." If you're not familiar with RCS, it's the technology that's supposed to bring rich iMessage-like features to texting, replacing the old SMS standard.

Surprise!OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus wasn't entirely accurate when it said it wouldn't offer the OnePlus 7T Pro in the US. T-Mobile has announced it'll carry the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren sometime later in 2019.

The standard 7T Pro is a mildly souped-up 7 Pro with a Snapdragon 855+ chip, a minimum 8GB of RAM, faster charging, an ever-so-slightly larger battery and photography extras like 960 fps slow motion video and a macro mode. The McLaren model bumps the RAM to 12GB and, of course, adds that signature black-and-orange color scheme with an ethereal pattern on the back.

