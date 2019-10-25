Verizon’s 5G network is available in (parts of) Dallas and Omaha

As we've seen firsthand, though, these rollouts don't mean coverage across the entire city. It can be hard to find spots with 5G, and the signal fades fast indoors. Even when 5G is offered inside buildings (like in hockey and basketball arenas) it's limited to specific areas.

In Dallas, you'll find Verizon 5G downtown and uptown, near the Dallas Medical Center, Parkland Memorial Hospital and Children's Medical Center, as well as by landmarks like the Dallas Comedy House. In Omaha, it will be available near Old Market, Omaha Children's Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, The Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University.

Verizon plans to bring 5G to 30 cities this year. It's halfway there, but the year is more than halfway over, so it will have to pick up the pace in order to meet that goal.