Image credit: Apple
Apple Arcade's latest additions include 'Fallen Knight' and 'Yaga'

They're now available for download.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
6h ago in Internet
Apple

Apple has added five more games to its Arcade game subscription service, making its selection more robust like it promised at launch. First in the new list is Fallen Knight by FairPlay Studios, a side scrolling action platformer where you play Lancelot 50th who's battling a terrorist organization in a futuristic world. If you want to play something more relaxing, there's Lifelike by kunabi brother, which is described as a "mesmerizing particle symphony" that lets you interact with the world's inhabitant that have a dreamlike quality to them.

Tales of Memo by Tendays Studio is all about memory puzzles, while Hogwash by Bossa Studios is a game set in a farm where you can choose to play the farmhand struggling to keep things clean or one of the pigs flinging mud all over the place. Finally, Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale by Breadcrumbs is an action role-playing game based on Slavic mythology where you play a one-handed blacksmith named Ivan. Yaga is also making its way to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in November. But if you'd rather play all five and Apple Arcade's other games, you can sign up for the service's month-long free trial before paying $5 a month for continued access.

Source: Apple Arcade (Twitter)
In this article: apple, apple arcade, gaming, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
