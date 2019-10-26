Apple warns iPhone 5 owners to update if they want to stay online

You're not completely stuck if you can't update to 10.3.4 before November 3rd, but you will have to backup and restore to a computer if you intend to move to the newer software. Other devices like the fourth-generation iPad are also affected, but they're only expected to lose GPS functionality.

There won't be too many people affected by this. Apple says that 9 percent of all iOS device users are running software earlier than iOS 12 as of October 15th, and many of those are using newer hardware (the percentage shrinks to 7 percent when you limit the data to devices four years old or newer). Still, it's not often that a company has to urge people to update a device seven years after it launched.