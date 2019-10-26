Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognition

The AI doesn't need to be retrained for different people or videos, and produces only a "little" time distortion.

Don't expect this to reach Facebook in the near future. A spokesperson told VentureBeat that there were no plans to implement the research in its products. With that said, some of the practical applications are already clear. This could be used to automatically thwart third parties using facial recognition software to track people's activity or generate deepfakes. Theoretically, you could upload a video of a house party without worrying that your friends' facial data will be harvested against their will.