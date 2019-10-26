Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Healthcare risk algorithm had 'significant racial bias'

It reportedly underestimated health needs for black patients.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Medicine
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images

There's more evidence of algorithms demonstrating racial bias. Researchers have determined that a "widely used" risk prediction algorithm from a major (but unnamed) healthcare provider had a "significant racial bias." While it didn't directly consider ethnicity, its emphasis on medical costs as bellwethers for health led to the code routinely underestimating the needs of black patients. A sicker black person would receive the same risk score as a healthier white person simply because of how much they could spend.

The differences were sometimes acute. Scientists reckoned that eliminating the algorithmic bias would increase the percentage of black patients receiving extra help from 17.7 percent to 46.5 percent. When millions of customers were processed through the algorithm, this meant that legions of black people weren't receiving enough support.

In this case, the bias appear to have largely been ironed out. The team helped the healthcare provider switch to alternative labeling such as "active chronic conditions" and "avoidable costs," putting the focus on the actual health of the patient instead of their costs. This helped reduce the quantifiable bias by 84 percent. While code changes are far from the only ways to address allegations of systemic bias, the study suggests that they could play a larger role than you might think.

Via: Motherboard
Source: Science (1), (2)
In this article: algorithm, bias, gear, health insurance, healthcare, insurance, medicine, racism, risk
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognition

Facebook AI can 'hide' people from facial recognition

View
Tesla update gives EVs more power and 'automatic' navigation

Tesla update gives EVs more power and 'automatic' navigation

View
Apple Arcade's latest additions include 'Fallen Knight' and 'Yaga'

Apple Arcade's latest additions include 'Fallen Knight' and 'Yaga'

View
Trump administration may blacklist Chinese firms that routinely copy tech

Trump administration may blacklist Chinese firms that routinely copy tech

View
Windows 10X leak reveals a mix of desktop and mobile interfaces

Windows 10X leak reveals a mix of desktop and mobile interfaces

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr