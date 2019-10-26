Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA Ames/Daniel Rutter
save
Save
share

NASA's VIPER rover will look for water ice on the Moon

It could land on the lunar south pole a couple of years before the 2024 crewed Artemis mission does.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Space
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA Ames/Daniel Rutter

Before NASA takes humanity back to the Moon, it'll first send a golf cart-sized robot to the lunar south pole where the crewed Artemis mission will also land. The machine, called Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover or VIPER, will look for water ice in the region and will collect samples to help us figure out if Earth's faithful companion has enough water to sustain future missions and inhabitants. VIPER will be equipped with four science instruments to sample various soil environments, including a meter-long drill to be able to collect specimen from underneath the surface.

VIPER project manager Daniel Andrews said:

"The key to living on the Moon is water -- the same as here on Earth. Since the confirmation of lunar water-ice ten years ago, the question now is if the Moon could really contain the amount of resources we need to live off-world. This rover will help us answer the many questions we have about where the water is, and how much there is for us to use."

NASA crashed a rocket into the Moon's south pole back in 2009 and was able to detect the presence of water ice. VIPER's mission is to help us zero in on the water's location and understand its nature, so we can make plans on how to access and harness it in the future.

The rover will roam several miles to find wet areas below the surface using an instrument called Neutron Spectrometer System. Whenever it does find one, it will deploy its drill called The Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain or TRIDENT to dig for samples. Its other two instrument -- the Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations or MSolo and the Near InfraRed Volatiles Spectrometer System -- will then analyze the samples to figure out their composition and concentration of water ice or other resources we can potentially harness.

While there's no exact launch date yet, NASA is planning to deliver the rover to the lunar surface in December 2022.

Source: NASA
In this article: NASA, space, tomorrow, VIPER
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Rats can drive tiny cars, and they find it relaxing, scientists say

Rats can drive tiny cars, and they find it relaxing, scientists say

View
Leaked audio captures Sundar Pichai discussing leaks at Google

Leaked audio captures Sundar Pichai discussing leaks at Google

View
Positive Grid's Spark amp helps you learn and jam to your favorite songs

Positive Grid's Spark amp helps you learn and jam to your favorite songs

View
DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

View
Tesla unveils its easier-to-install Solar Roof

Tesla unveils its easier-to-install Solar Roof

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr