Recommended Reading: How memes became political weapons

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
4h ago in Internet
How memes got weaponized: A short history
Joan Donovan,
MIT Technology Review

Memes are entertaining, but they've also become key weapons in politics and the spread of misinformation. This piece starts with just one of many insane stories: "In October 2016, a friend of mine learned that one of his wedding photos had made its way into a post on a right-wing message board," Donovan writes. "The picture had been doctored to look like an ad for Hillary Clinton's campaign, and appeared to endorse the idea of drafting women into the military."

Ex-Cambridge Analytica employee: If Trump wins in 2020, blame Facebook
Brittany Kaiser,
Fast Company

In a column for Fast Company, the former Cambridge Analytica business development director explains why Facebook could play a key role in getting Trump re-elected.

Disney is quietly placing classic Fox movies into its vault, and that's worrying
Matt Zoller Seitz,
Vulture

Theaters have been able to offset box office woes by showing classic movies to help bolster sales. That becomes increasingly difficult when Disney starts locking down the movie library.

'Overwatch' on Switch: An overly compromised conversion?
Thomas Morgan,
Eurogamer

Sure, it's playable, but is that enough? Eurogamer examines all of the compromises included in bringing Overwatch to Switch.

A face-scanning algorithm increasingly decides whether you deserve the job
Drew Harwell,
The Wash

Automated setups already sift through resumes to determine the "best" candidates for a job, but an AI hiring system was built to decide who's the best by scanning applicants' faces.
