The Morning After: Using computer modeling to make better barbecue

Michel Maalouly and Yinka Ogunbiyi spent hours in the cold every weekend attempting to perfect a grill design as part of an engineering course at Harvard in 2015. Between algorithms, computer models and apps they've gone from "amateurs, smoking a brisket every week in the cold Boston snow," to working with Kamado Joe, one of the biggest names in charcoal and ceramic grills. And they don't plan to stop there.

Azure vs. AWS.DoD's $10 billion 'Jedi' cloud contract goes to Microsoft over Amazon

Dubbed the Jedi Cloud contract, the plan awarded Friday could be worth $10 billion over the next ten years as the Department of Defense replaces legacy systems. After two years of wrangling Microsoft beat Amazon, the only other remaining competitor after others were weeded out or, in the case of Google, dropped out, citing its commitment to "AI principles."

These new models are about more than just clean software and good cameras.Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL review: A slightly flawed taste of the future

The Pixel 4 series, on the whole, packs enough new tricks and advances to excite even wary Pixel fans. It's fast, thoughtful and benefits from additions like a big 90Hz screen and the ambitious Motion Sense system -- when it works correctly, that is. Beyond all that, though, the Pixel 4 XL's real draw is its bigger battery. Conversely, the standard Pixel 4's battery life is a major concern. If you're enthusiastic about Google's new additions and don't mind a bigger phone, the Pixel 4 XL is clearly the model to invest in.

Just do it.How and why to buy a projector in 2019

You may think of projectors as either expensive, dim or janky, but with the latest technology, that's all changed. It's possible nowadays to find reasonably bright 4K HDR projectors with near theater-quality images for $1,500 or less. Before you start running to the store for popcorn, it's important to learn a few things and beware of the pitfalls, so we're here to help.

Also holds tacos.TCL's tri-fold prototype phone folds in thirds like an accordion

This one CNET played around with starts as a ten-inch tablet and has dual hinges that fold in opposite directions like an accordion. A few things to note first: It doesn't yet have a name, projected release date or even a working screen.

Congratulations! What does that mean?Google says it's achieved quantum supremacy

Google is standing by its claim that it's achieved quantum supremacy -- marking a major milestone in computing research. Word of the breakthrough leaked in September, and despite dispute from some competitors, scientific journal Nature has now published Google's research paper.

The paper explains how its 53-bit quantum computer -- named Sycamore -- took just 200 seconds to perform a calculation that would have taken the world's fastest supercomputer 10,000 years. According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, "We can think about today's news in the context of building the first rocket that successfully left Earth's gravity to touch the edge of space." The only problem? Whether you think it qualifies for the title or not, the feat has no practical use -- yet.

Experience an animated welcome.The Pixel 4 box is hiding an AR Easter egg

If you were one of the first people to scoop up a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you might want to try pointing Google Lens at the rear of the box when you receive your phone.

