Latest in Gear

Image credit: Geng Yuhe/Visual China Group via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Trump administration may blacklist Chinese firms that routinely copy tech

But will this give the government too much control over patents?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Politics
Comments
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Geng Yuhe/Visual China Group via Getty Images

The US trade war is meant in part to punish China for allowing intellectual property theft, but the Trump administration might not be convinced it goes far enough. Washington Post sources claim that White House advisor Peter Navarro is exploring a presidential executive order that would put Chinese companies on the Commerce Department's entity list if they frequently violate American copyrights and patents. A Chinese firm that routinely copies device designs or software features could find itself blacklisted in the US even if it didn't pose a national security threat.

Navarro called the apparent leak "fake news" in response, but the Post maintained that multiple insiders had seen hard copies of the potential order.

If an order like this did go ahead, it would raise numerous concerns about potential abuses of power. It's not clear what level of violations would be needed to reach the entity list. If the threshold was too low, the American government and companies could secure politically-motivated bans over minor or hotly disputed offenses. The move might also let the federal government effectively decide meaning of a given IP case. Copyright and patent abusers often avoid admitting wrongdoing in settlements, but the US might decide that they're still guilty and count the settlements toward a potential blacklisting.

There's also ramifications for expansion of power and the possibility of retaliation. The entity list is meant to address security threats, not economic ones, and the US government may have to contort itself to justify this strategy, if it can. China, meanwhile, might not react well. Although there has reportedly been progress on protections for American technology, the Chinese government could retaliate if it believed the blacklisting was too harsh. And while some companies might alter their tech to reach American audiences, others might just ignore the US market and sell violating products elsewhere.

Source: Washington Post
In this article: blacklist, china, commerce department, Department of Commerce, donald trump, entity list, gear, intellectual property, patents, politics, president trump, trump
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple Arcade's latest additions include 'Fallen Knight' and 'Yaga'

Apple Arcade's latest additions include 'Fallen Knight' and 'Yaga'

View
Windows 10X leak reveals a mix of desktop and mobile interfaces

Windows 10X leak reveals a mix of desktop and mobile interfaces

View
The Morning After: Using computer modeling to make better barbecue

The Morning After: Using computer modeling to make better barbecue

View
NASA's VIPER rover will look for water ice on the Moon

NASA's VIPER rover will look for water ice on the Moon

View
Rats can drive tiny cars, and they find it relaxing, scientists say

Rats can drive tiny cars, and they find it relaxing, scientists say

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr