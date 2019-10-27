Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ipopba via Getty Images
After Math: Hoping against hope

Keep your fingers crossed, folks
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Internet
In uncertain times like these, staying optimistic can be a real challenge. But whether you keep yourself centered with meditation, daily affirmations or sheer stubbornness, take a cue from this week in rose tinted headlines.

Netflix quietly tests variable playback speed in Android app

A full 30 minutes per episode? Who's got time for that? Lucky for us, Netflix is taking a page out of the podcasting playbook and testing a new feature that will let users play video back at 1.5x, saving ten minutes per episode and two full hours per season.

TCL's tri-fold prototype phone folds in thirds like an accordion

Though the Samsung Galaxy Fold broke almost immediately, TCL hopes to one up its handset rival with a trifold phone. What could possibly go wrong with an extra point of failure?

Bethesda hopes you'll pay $100 a year for private 'Fallout 76' worlds

And I hope to one day own a secret supervillain lair located in a skull-shaped South Pacific Island. Looks like both Bethesda and I are going to be disappointed.

40 music festivals pledge not to use facial recognition

More than three dozen mainstream music festivals announced this week that they will not utilize facial recognition technology at their events. Blast, that was our last best hope to tell the Kaelees from the Kaeleighs, the Kaeleys, and the Kaelis. Now we're going to have to go back to differentiating them by the size of their Pharrell Williams hats.

Verizon's 5G network is available in (parts of) Dallas and Omaha

Verizon's 5G system can't even cover the entirety of the Chase Center but that's not stopping the company from rolling out the new mobile standard to 15 cities across the US. That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

