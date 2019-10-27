After Math: Hoping against hope

A full 30 minutes per episode? Who's got time for that? Lucky for us, Netflix is taking a page out of the podcasting playbook and testing a new feature that will let users play video back at 1.5x, saving ten minutes per episode and two full hours per season.

Though the Samsung Galaxy Fold broke almost immediately, TCL hopes to one up its handset rival with a trifold phone. What could possibly go wrong with an extra point of failure?

And I hope to one day own a secret supervillain lair located in a skull-shaped South Pacific Island. Looks like both Bethesda and I are going to be disappointed.

More than three dozen mainstream music festivals announced this week that they will not utilize facial recognition technology at their events. Blast, that was our last best hope to tell the Kaelees from the Kaeleighs, the Kaeleys, and the Kaelis. Now we're going to have to go back to differentiating them by the size of their Pharrell Williams hats.

Verizon's 5G system can't even cover the entirety of the Chase Center but that's not stopping the company from rolling out the new mobile standard to 15 cities across the US. That's a bold strategy, Cotton.