Latest in Gear

Image credit: US Air Force
save
Save
share

Air Force's X-37B space plane lands after record 780 days in orbit

The secret reusable vehicle continues to push boundaries years later.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago in Space
Comments
326 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

US Air Force

There was no doubt that the US Air Force's X-37B was going to break its own record for time spent in orbit, but it's now clear by how much. The mysterious Boeing-made space plane has landed at Kennedy Space Center after 780 days in orbit, comfortably surpassing the earlier record of 717 days, 20 hours and 42 minutes. That's more than three times the 240 days originally expected from the reusable vehicle, which just finished its fifth mission.

The spacecraft completed "all mission objectives," according to USAF Rapid Capabilities Office director Randy Walden. Just what those are isn't clear, though. X-37B payloads are still classified, and officials have typically provided only vague hints of what was aboard. One was a thermal spreader that helped test "experimental electronics" and heat pipe cooling in long-term spaceflight, while another project may have tested a Hall-effect ion thruster. Walden did acknowledge that the space plane deployed "small satellites."

This definitely isn't the end for the X-37B when a sixth flight is due to take off from Cape Canaveral in 2020. It does, however, raise the bar for future trips. If the USAF is going to continue bragging about long durations in orbit, it will have to fly the space plane for substantially more than two years -- that appears feasible, but it's considerably more challenging than it was this time around.

Via: Space.com
Source: US Air Force
In this article: air force, aircraft, boeing, gear, military, reusable, space, space plane, spacecraft, spaceflight, transportation, us air force, usaf, x-37b
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
326 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Overwatch 2' may debut at BlizzCon with a greater focus on story

'Overwatch 2' may debut at BlizzCon with a greater focus on story

View
UK set to allow Huawei in 'non-contentious' parts of 5G networks

UK set to allow Huawei in 'non-contentious' parts of 5G networks

View
Gothalion is the latest big Twitch streamer to switch to Mixer

Gothalion is the latest big Twitch streamer to switch to Mixer

View
Facebook takes down fake political ad meant to test its fact checking

Facebook takes down fake political ad meant to test its fact checking

View
The best wireless charging station now that Apple AirPower is dead

The best wireless charging station now that Apple AirPower is dead

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr