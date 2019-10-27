Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' devs will fix frequent Xbox One X crashes

Players on the latest console are having trouble staying in the game.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago in AV
Comments
Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard

The reborn Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is off to a rough start if you're an Xbox One X owner. Infinity Ward has identified a problem that leads to frequent crashing for some owners of Microsoft's higher-end console, in some cases rendering the game virtually unplayable. There's no timeline for the fix, but the developers said they were working with Microsoft to address the showstopping flaw.

This comes on top of a number of other common bugs across platforms, including stuttering in cutscenes, incomplete challenge tracking and numerous "dev errors." Day one players had to endure multiplayer server outages, too. While it's difficult to completely avoid launch glitches, this latest Call of Duty appears to have more than usual -- and that's a problem when it's supposed to be one of Activision's marquee games for the holidays.

Via: Windows Central
Source: Reddit
