Gothalion is the latest big Twitch streamer to switch to Mixer

The news came just days after Shroud (aka Michael Grzesiek) switched to Mixer, and nearly three months after Ninja (Tyler Blevins) made his move.

The terms of the switch haven't been made public, although the free subscriptions suggest that Gothalion and other former Twitch streamers are getting certain guarantees of stability for their finances and viewership. In many ways, though, the deals may be less about money and more about flexibility. Ninja's wife and manager Jessica Blevins claimed that Twitch was limiting the potential for licensing deals and otherwise unresponsive to requests. In other words, these big-time streamers may feel like they have more room to grow on Mixer and are willing to risk a short-term loss of viewers in the process.