Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard/ESPN
save
Save
share

'Overwatch 2' may debut at BlizzCon with a greater focus on story

It may be more of a 1.5 release than a full sequel.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Blizzard/ESPN

Diablo IV isn't the only high-profile game rumored to debut at BlizzCon. ESPN claims to have a training document revealing plans to introduce Overwatch 2 at the event, which starts November 1st. The description suggests it may be more of a refinement than an overhaul, but there could be significant changes. Reportedly, it'll have a stronger focus on "story and narrative elements," including a four-player experience set in Lucio's home turf of Rio de Janeiro. You might not have to rely quite so heavily on character origin videos to get a feel for Overwatch's universe.

Not that Blizzard will leave its competitive gameplay untouched. O2 will supposedly include a major new mode, Push, introduced to sit alongside the existing Assault, Control, Escort and Hybrid options. You could expect a new map to match (Toronto) and "at least" one new hero.

There's no mention of when the new title would arrive, although development is said to be far enough along that BlizzCon attendees will get a chance to play. At this point, though, O2's biggest challenge may be its creator's reputation. Blizzard is still dealing with the uproar over its less-than-kind response to Hong Kong protest supporters, and the fallout from that may overshadow even major announcements like an Overwatch sequel.

Via: GamesRadar
Source: ESPN
In this article: av, blizzard, blizzcon, games, gaming, overwatch, overwatch 2, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, switch, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Air Force's X-37B space plane lands after record 780 days in orbit

Air Force's X-37B space plane lands after record 780 days in orbit

View
UK set to allow Huawei in 'non-contentious' parts of 5G networks

UK set to allow Huawei in 'non-contentious' parts of 5G networks

View
Gothalion is the latest big Twitch streamer to switch to Mixer

Gothalion is the latest big Twitch streamer to switch to Mixer

View
Facebook takes down fake political ad meant to test its fact checking

Facebook takes down fake political ad meant to test its fact checking

View
The best wireless charging station now that Apple AirPower is dead

The best wireless charging station now that Apple AirPower is dead

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr