Google Assistant is ready to find your Tile tracker

As promised, Google Assistant can now help find your Tile trackers with very little effort. Link the Bluetooth gadget in the Google Home app, set up Voice Match in Assistant and you can ask the voice helper to locate your trackers (and hopefully, the items attached to them) using a simple sentence rather than adding a prefix like "ask Tile to" every time. You can tell Assistant to ring your keys or find your bag.
This works on any Assistant-capable device, although you will need the Tile app on Android or iOS for the initial setup. While Assistant's support for Bluetooth trackers is still pretty slim (Chipolo is the only other brand we know to work at present), this is still a pretty big addition. You might be more likely to use trackers like these if you know that you can easily ask for help finding them while you're in the midst of rummaging through your home.
