Google Assistant is ready to find your Tile tracker

This works on any Assistant-capable device, although you will need the Tile app on Android or iOS for the initial setup. While Assistant's support for Bluetooth trackers is still pretty slim (Chipolo is the only other brand we know to work at present), this is still a pretty big addition. You might be more likely to use trackers like these if you know that you can easily ask for help finding them while you're in the midst of rummaging through your home.