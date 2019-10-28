Get up to $79 off a new Instant Pot Ultra

If you're not sure what size to buy, Instant Pot says the 3-quart model is ideal for cooking meals for between two to three individuals (it can also cook up to 12 cups of rice). The 6-quart model, meanwhile, is better suited for families since it can cook meals for up to six people. Lastly, the 8-quart model is for "large families."

If you do end up buying an Instant Pot, make sure to check out our guide for helpful tips on how to use your new kitchen gadget to its fullest.