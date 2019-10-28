Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Joe Robbins via Getty Images
save
Save
share

HBO Max can't come fast enough for AT&T

It lost 1.4 million paid TV subscribers last quarter.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18h ago in Business
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Joe Robbins via Getty Images

If AT&T's convoluted TV streaming options didn't convince you that the company was struggling, maybe its Q3 earnings will. According to the latest earnings report, released today, the company's revenue dropped 2.5 percent, with Warner Media revenue falling 4.4 percent, in the third quarter. It lost 1.2 million premium TV subscribers, and AT&T Now lost nearly 200,000 subscribers.

The company also announced a three-year capital allocation plan, which Variety reports is at least partially aimed at addressing the concerns of activist investor, Elliot Management. The plan calls for selling off $5 billion to $10 billion in non-strategic assets in 2020, and it stipulates "no major acquisitions" through 2022.

AT&T does have at least one bright spot on the horizon. Tomorrow, it plans to unveil HBO Max, the Warner Entertainment division's upcoming TV streaming service. So far, we know that it will be the exclusive streaming platform of Doctor Who in the US, Friends and The Big Bang Theory. It's also named The Boondocks, a series based on the novel Circe, Doom Patrol, Sesame Street, Spirited Away and Adventure Time as part of the lineup. We'll learn more about HBO Max -- like how much it will cost -- tomorrow.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: Variety
Source: AT&T (1), (2)
In this article: activist investor, at&t now, att, av, business, capital allocation, debt, earnings, earnings report, elliot management, entertainment, hbo max, internet, mobile, plan, Q3 2019, revenue, streaming, subscribers, tv, verizon, warner media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

View
HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

View
Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

View
Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

View
Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr