DAZN will provide boxing news and highlights on Snapchat

DAZN's boxing coverage is now headed to an unusual place: Snapchat. The sports network is teaming up with Snapchat to launch DAZN Fight Week and DAZN Fight Night shows on Discover that deliver boxing news and highlights in a cut-down form. Fight Week is available starting today (October 28th) and will cover the run-ups to big matches, starting with Canelo Alvarez's bout with Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd. Fight Night will arrive on November 2nd and deliver rapid-fire highlights from matches as well as weekly recaps.
Sponsored Links
You can also expect Our Story coverage starting on November 9th with both broadcast-style fight highlights as well as material submitted from other Snapchat users.
This is big for fans of the sweet science, but it's also a notable expansion for Snapchat's sports coverage. To date, its content has revolved largely around the biggest league sports. This gives supporters of other sports something easy to watch when they aren't willing or able to stream whole events.
Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.