Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AP Photo/John Locher
save
Save
share

DAZN will provide boxing news and highlights on Snapchat

Keep tabs on the sweet science when you're not posting Stories.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14h ago in Mobile
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/John Locher

DAZN's boxing coverage is now headed to an unusual place: Snapchat. The sports network is teaming up with Snapchat to launch DAZN Fight Week and DAZN Fight Night shows on Discover that deliver boxing news and highlights in a cut-down form. Fight Week is available starting today (October 28th) and will cover the run-ups to big matches, starting with Canelo Alvarez's bout with Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd. Fight Night will arrive on November 2nd and deliver rapid-fire highlights from matches as well as weekly recaps.

You can also expect Our Story coverage starting on November 9th with both broadcast-style fight highlights as well as material submitted from other Snapchat users.

This is big for fans of the sweet science, but it's also a notable expansion for Snapchat's sports coverage. To date, its content has revolved largely around the biggest league sports. This gives supporters of other sports something easy to watch when they aren't willing or able to stream whole events.

Source: Snapchat
In this article: boxing, dazn, discover, entertainment, internet, mobile, snapchat, social media, social network, social networking, sports, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

View
HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

View
Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

View
Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

View
Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr