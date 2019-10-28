Deezer's new app is just for Sony 360 Reality Audio

The 360 by Deezer app offers a catalogue of music described as "small but growing" and including tracks by artists like Aerosmith, Britney Spears and Marvin Gaye. As well as single tracks, the app has full featured albums in the new format, plus editorial playlists shown on the recommendations page. The app does sync with Deezer's main app, so users can flip a toggle to see only 360 audio or regular tracks as well.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, but you'll need a Deezer HiFi subscription to use it. Anyone who purchases selected Sony headphones worldwide will get three months of HiFi for free, followed by a reduced price of $14.99/£14.99 per month.