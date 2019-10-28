Intel's 5GHz-capable Core i9-9900KS arrives October 30th

Are you determined to have the best Intel gaming CPU on the block without splurging on an X-series? You'll soon have a chance to pick one up. Intel has revealed that its special edition Core i9-9900KS processor will be available on October 30th at a recommended price of $513. If you'll recall, this is really a top-binned version of the 9900K that can reach a 5GHz turbo speed across all eight cores rather than one, and hit a base speed of 4GHz instead of 3.6GHz. It won't represent a major leap in performance (especially if you're used to overclocking), but it could make a difference in games that make good use of multiple cores.