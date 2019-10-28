'Luigi's Mansion 3' is Mario's brother at his best

The rooms and hallways are packed with objects you can interact with.

I was surprised by the sheer amount of stuff in each room and amazed by how much of it could be torn to shreds with the Poltergust G-00 vacuum cleaner. Curtains, bedsheets, tablecloths, pillow cases -- if it's grippable, it's probably rippable. You can suck everything up or blow it into the air, creating a maniacally messy snow globe effect. It might sound strange, but half the fun is stripping each room down to its core and then sauntering out like you've done hotel management a favor.

Tracking down collectibles will reveal rooms and secret areas that you might have otherwise overlooked.

Everything you destroy releases coins that can be traded in for helpful items. These include gold bones -- a single-use revive performed by Luigi's adorable but deceased 'Polterpup' companion. Alternatively, you can snag some special cartridges that show hard-to-find gems and Boos on the map. None of these collectibles are required to finish the game, however tracking them down will reveal rooms and secret areas that you might have otherwise overlooked.

Luigi tackles the first couple of floors with a rudimentary moveset. You suck things up with the right trigger, blow them away with the left, and launch a high-powered flash with the A button. The most basic ghosts need to be stunned with the flash and then hoovered up to deplete their HP, which is represented with a number above their heads. As you suck them up, though, they'll try to wrestle free from the Poltergust's nozzle. To keep up the attack, you have to push and pull in the opposite direction like a fisherman trying to reel in a whale.

You can suck up multiple ghosts at the same time.

You're soon introduced to the Dark-Light Device, a multicolored beam that can reveal hidden objects and immobilize possessed chests, and two abilities that are brand new for Luigi's Mansion 3: Burst and Suction Shot. The former pushes Luigi off the ground and fires a quick blast of air in all directions. It's a useful ability that gives you some breathing room when too many ghosts draw near. It's also the only way to avoid surface-level attacks -- think shockwaves and long, sweeping tails -- later in the game. Suction Shot, meanwhile, is a plunger that you can then suck to remove wooden shields and environmental obstacles, such as bolted-on vents.

Luigi's combat abilities have also been upgraded with a lasso-style slam. Pull on a ghost for long enough and a circular meter will appear above the plumber's head. Once it's full, you can tap the A button to repeatedly slam the ghost against the floor and, if you're perceptive, damage other ghosts who happen to be floating by.

It's a badass move that underlines Luigi's growth as a hero. Now more than ever, he feels like a distinct character with mannerisms and abilities that are different to Mario.

And then there's Gooigi.