The all-electric Mini Cooper SE will start at $29,900

There's an $850 destination and handling fee on top of that price, so it won't quite slot under that $30,000 threshold (even if BMW markets it as such). However, with federal and state tax credits factored in, BMW suggests buyers might be able to scoop up the EV for as little as $17,900, depending on where they live.

The car's 181HP motor can bring it to 60MPH in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 93MPH. It doesn't have a range estimate for the US just yet. In Europe, the EV was rated for a range between 124 and 144 miles on a full battery charge, so it might be better suited to urban dwellers than those who often take longer trips.

Still, the battery charges to 100 percent capacity in as little as four hours at home through AC charging, or up to 80 percent in 35 minutes via DC charging at public stations. The latter charges at up to 50kW and uses the SAE Combo fast charging standard.

The Mini Cooper EV includes a 6.5-inch display with a navigation system as standard, along with Apple CarPlay compatibility, heated front seats, driver assistance, a rearview camera and keyless entry. Two premium versions will be available as well.