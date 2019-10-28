Roku’s best streaming player is $30 off today

There are a few features that make the Ultra an appealing choice over Roku's lower-tier offerings. The biggest advantage is the device's ethernet port. A wired connection helps avoid bottlenecks -- especially with high-bandwidth media like HDR footage -- making it less likely that your video will get bumped down to a lower resolution.

The remote is another differentiating feature; its headphone jack lets you silently watch TV and keep your roommates or spouse happy while you watch Dance Moms. The Ultra comes with a pair of JBL earbuds, but the remote is compatible with any headphones with a 3.5mm jack.The Ultra also has USB and microSD ports, so you can transfer your own content from a computer and watch it on the big screen.

The Ultra isn't cheap in comparison to other streaming devices; Roku's Streaming Stick+ is $50 and the Express is only $30 (it's also on sale today for $24 at Amazon). But with its comprehensive features, the discounted $70 price is a tempting deal.