Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

The balloon wasn't small or simple. The entire apparatus spanned half the size of a basketball court and was meant to float about 65,000 feet above the Earth (not technically in space, we'd add), collecting selfies from the ground, superimposing them on live photos of the planet and returning them to the sender. It was supposed to continue floating until October 31st, but clearly fell a few days short of that goal.

Samsung's balloon builder (Raven Industries) has picked up the payload, and the tech giant itself has apologized for "any inconvenience this may have caused." It's ultimately a mild embarrassment that won't ding Samsung's reputation. However, it's also clear that things could have gone much worse -- Samsung may be thankful that it's not cutting a check for house repairs.