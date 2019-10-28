Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

Plus more Werner Herzog voice-over.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
6h ago in Services
Need a reason to stay interested in Disney+? Between Netflix's content assault, an HBO Max event tomorrow and Apple TV+ launching this week, Disney's plan to stand out is apparently this new trailer for its live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian. Fortunately, in contrast with early reviews for Apple's TV shows, the one minute 45 second preview delivers, with action showing not only star Pedro Pascal's character, but much more of the world than earlier teasers.

Disney+ launches November 12th with its price set at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Source: Disney+ (YouTube)
