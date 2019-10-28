Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
What's on TV this week: 'The Morning Show'

Also: 'Jack Ryan,' 'Atypical,' 'Afterparty' and and Arsenio Hall.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
7h ago in AV
'The Morning Show.' Apple

This week Apple TV+ debuts with new series like The Morning Show, See and For All Mankind. So far, reviews are uneven, but if you have Apple's hardware then you'll get a free trial to decide for yourself. There's also the World Series, F1 action in the US and an NFL game in London. For gamers, Afterparty is ready on multiple platforms, while Nintendo is releasing Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Switch.

On streaming, Amazon Prime is back with season two of its Tom Clancy series Jack Ryan, while Netflix has an Arsenio Hall comedy special, Atypical, Queer Eye and We Are the Wave. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • The Wizard of Oz (4K)
  • It's A Wonderful Life (4K)
  • Luce (VOD)
  • Ringu Collection
  • An American Werewolf in London
  • Kundun
  • Red Heat (4K)
  • Afterparty (PC, PS4,Switch, Xbox One - Game Pass)
  • Vampyr (Switch)
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Super Money Ball: Banna Blitz HD (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
  • Resident Evil 5 (Switch)
  • Resident Evil 6 (Switch)
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Switch, PS4)
  • Luigi's Mansion (10/31 - Switch)
  • Spirit of the North (11/1 - PS4)

Monday

  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • All Arise, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Deuce (series finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • Prodigal Son, Fox, 9 PM
  • Catherine the Great, HBO, 10:15 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Bluff City Law, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy, Netflix, 3 AM
  • MLB World Series Game 6: Astros vs. Nationals, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • The American Game, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • The Douglas Dynasty, ABC, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Heist with Markiplier, YouTube, 3 AM
  • MLB: World Series Game 7: Astros vs. Nationals, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • World's Biggest Ghost Hunt, A&E, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Bronx, USA, HBO, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Nowhere Man (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kengan Ashura: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • West Virgina/Baylor college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • 49ers/Cardinals, Fox, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Sunnyside, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (S2), Amazon Prime
  • Atypical (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Dickinson (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Helpsters (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • See (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • We Are the Wave (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Hello Ninja (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Deep (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The King, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Drive (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • HACHE (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Queer Eye: We're in Japan, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Your Family or Your Life, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • Couples Therapy (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM
  • In the Long Run (series premiere), Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Comedy Central Presents Tom Thakkar / Mia Jackson, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Christmas Reservation, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • SMU/Memphis college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Oregon/USC college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Kristen Stewart/Coldplay, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Texans vs. Jaguars in London, NFL Network, 9:30 AM
  • F1 US GP, ABC, 1:30 PM
  • America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • Patriots/Ravens, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Power (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Affair (series finale), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Uncensored, TV One, 9 PM
  • Leavenworth, Starz, 9:30 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
  • Press, PBS, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
  • Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, AMC, 12 AM

All times listed are ET.

From around the web

